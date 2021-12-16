MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The federal government this week sent out the last advance child tax credit payments to millions of Americans.

Come January, that extra money will not appear in bank accounts. Aside from losing something many Americans have grown accustomed to, there could be tax implications.

The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in the early days of President Joe Biden’s administration to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It increased the credit from $2,000 for each child younger than 17 to $3,600 for each child younger than 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 through 17. Unless parents opted out of early payments, they received half of that in monthly installments beginning in July.

Parents can claim the other half when they file their tax returns next years, but Mobile tax preparer Beth Korzun said some of those families might end up with smaller refunds than they expected because of the money they already received.

The bigger shock, she said, will be for people who got significant pay raises or better-paying jobs this year. People whose incomes pushed past the eligibility threshold – the benefit starts to phase out for families making $150,000 and single parents making $75,000 – could see a much smaller refund or even end up owing money.

“So, if you got a significant raise and you weren’t supposed to be getting this credit at all, it could really impact your refund,” said Korzun, who owns EZ tax Refund$ in Mobile.

Korzun said others may find themselves in the opposite situation.

“The alternative to that is if you were in the pandemic and lost a lot of income, and you have not been getting the child tax credit, you could end up with a huge refund because now you are able to capitalize on that boost from 2021,” she said.

Korzun said people who like to file returns very early may be in for a surprise, also. She said some of her clients skip rent in December and use that money for Christmas, expecting to get an advance on their refund when they file tax returns in January.

But people who have gotten one of these advance child credit payments will not be able to file until the Internal Revenue Service sends a letter detailing the names and Social Security numbers of the children and the payments sent on their behalf. That form will not come until February.

“That has to be included on the tax return,” Korzun said. “It must match. And if it doesn’t … they’re not gonna issue your refund until you fix that. So for people who want to file Jan. 15, Jan. 20, they’re gonna have to wait on that letter.”

Congressional Democrats have been pushing to make the fatter child tax credit permanent, but it is stalled along with the rest of Biden’s “Build Back Better” program. If Congress does not act and families find themselves looking at a big tax bill, Korzun said, they have no choice by to take the hit.

“It’s too late to do anything about it. I would mainly say don’t stress about it,” she said. “If you get put in a situation where you are going to owe the IRS, the IRS is really accommodating with payment plans. They’re not coming to take anything from you. Their payment plans are low interest. And not only are they low interest, they’re really reasonable.”