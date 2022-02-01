MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution formalizing openness in the process used to redraw the city’s political boundaries but did not resolve swirling issues of racial composition.

Mandated after each census, the city has begun the process of equalizing the population of its seven City Council districts – a task made trickier by the fact that Mobile has become majority black over the last decade.

A draft proposal released by Mayor Sandy Stimpson adds a fourth majority-black district. District 7, in the northwest part of the city, would be about 52 percent black. But African-Americans old enough to vote in that district still would be less than 50 percent.

“We could have a thousand kids in the district that are non-voting that are minorities, and still not have representation that represents those kids,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Later, he added: “The truth of the matter is, it doesn’t matter if the kid is a baby or an infant, but is part of the majority, then they, too, deserve the right to be represented by someone like them.”

More than a dozen citizens who spoke at the meeting agreed.

“The reality is that Mobile’s a majority-black city,” said the Rev. Titus Thorn, pastor of Rock Grove AME Zion Church. “And that means that a new City Council district with a majority of black voters must be drawn to reflect this new reality.”

The Rev. Cleveland McFarland said the city was risking a costly lawsuit if it does not ensure that the voting-age population is majority black in four districts.

“We have only seen proposed maps that are not in keeping with federal law,” he said.

But a pair of white City Council member pushed back against the notion that only black council members can adequately represent black residents.

“Three is absolutely no requirement in the United States Constitution or any federal law that this council have four black members,” said District 5 Councilman Joel Daves.

Instead, Daves said, the law requires that black residents have an “equal opportunity” to elect the candidates of their choice. The outcomes of the elections themselves, though, are not pre-determined.

Underscoring that point, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones noted that Mobile – when it was majority white – elected African American Sam Jones in 2009. And the white Stimpson won re-election last year despite a city where the voting-age population was only 45 percent, he said.

“That’s the demographics that put our mayor in office,” he said.

Mobile resident Barbara Caddell suggested the city order a racially polarized voting analysis, which determines the extent to which residents of a particular area vote as a racial bloc. The courts often use those studies to determine whether lawmakers have illegally gerrymandered based on race.

“My hope is that you will use this form of analysis to drive the redistricting process in order to have a factual basis to comply with the Voting Rights Act,” she said.

Carroll said that it was a good idea and asked the administration to conduct such a study.

Candace Cooksey, a spokeswoman for the mayor, told FOX10 News that it was too early to answer that question.

“This is the first we have heard a RPV mentioned, so it would be premature for us to provide an answer at that point,” she said in a statement. “We will investigate what a study would entail and determine if it is feasible within the legally defined timeline for putting forward a proposed map to the City Council.”

City Attorney Ricardo Woods told the council that the city had complied with all relevant federal and state laws.

“Remember, we’re not finished yet,” he said. “After the mayor submits his report, before the 12th (of February), we will still have to work through the process.”

Thus far, no one has made suggestions for specific changes to the boundaries of the council districts.

Carroll told FOX10 News that whatever the details, they must conform to the broad mandate of reflection the city’s composition.

“I don’t know if we’re gonna have a radical redraw,” he said. “But I do envision a map to have a voting populace determination in it when it comes to minority districts, or I should say, when it comes to black districts.

After the mayor formally presents his final proposal, the council will have six months to consider it. If it cannot muster at least five votes in favor of a map, the mayor’s proposal automatically would take effect. Then, the lawsuits likely would begin.

The resolution passed Tuesday codifies a process already under way. Community meetings on the issue will be conducted on all seven districts, and community meetings also will be held between March 2 and June 30. The resolution also calls on the city clerk to accept public feedback via mayor, email or in person.