MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 50-year-old man was killed when the truck he was driving crashed into a tree along Government Street in Midtown Mobile.
Investigators said the wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to officers, Derrick Molette was driving east on Government Street near Catherine when his pickup crossed into oncoming traffic then slammed into a tree. Police said Molette was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.
"It looked like he was passing another car, but he wasn't turning back so he went straight into the tree," said Anthony Wright. "Lights went everywhere and it started smoking."
Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose with Mobile Police said investigators are still working to determine why Molette lost control of the vehicle.
"It scared me so bad," Wright said.
