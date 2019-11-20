Ibraheem Yazeed stood before a Lee County judge today for a preliminary hearing.
Yazeed is accused of kidnapping Aniah Blanchard who was last seen at an Auburn convenience store on October 23rd. Detectives said surveillance video placed Yazeed at the convenience store as well.
The most disturbing revelation today is that a witness told investigators that he saw Blanchard being kidnapped.
"Said he observed Blanchard and a black male later positively identified as Ibraheem Yazeed at the store at the same time and he observed Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in that vehicle," a detective said on the stand.
The man told investigators that he didn't come forward sooner because his wife told him it wasn't his business and to stay out of it.
Detectives said the man was very remorseful about withholding that information.
A detective also testified about what was found in Blanchard's CR-V.
"We located blood evidence that was discovered in the vehicle. It was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury," he said. "According to the Alabama Dept of Forensic Science that was Aniah Blanchard."
The investigator testified that evidence from Blanchard's car also showed there was a male inside of the vehicle.
Lee County District Attorney's office to filed a motion for Yazeed's DNA to be collected. The judge approved the motion today, ordering Yazeed to provide a DNA sample.
After the detectives testimony, the judge felt there was probable cause to believe that Yazeed committed the kidnapping and sent the case to a grand jury.
A gag order remains in place preventing witnesses and other parties involved in the case from speaking to the media.
Monday, multiple news organizations filed a motion to lift that order calling it "unconstitutionally overbroad." A hearing for that motion is scheduled for December 4th.
