MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A police chase that ended with the arrest of two people in a neighborhood started with gunfire on the street near a gas station, police said Monday.

Mobile police arrested two people – Charleston Eric Robinson, 37, and Jonuavoris Joshon Maye, 31, on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. In addition, Maye faces a charge of carrying a gun without a pistol permit.

According to police, police officers in the area of Government Boulevard and McVay Drive heard the gunshots and responded to the Raceway gas station at that intersection at about 12:20 p.m. Police arrested the two men on Belvedere Circle West after a brief chase.

Patricia Balkcom, the manager of the Raceway, told FOX10 News that she was putting receipt paper into the pumps when she heard the shots.

“I heard about six or seven shots, and then a couple seconds later, I just heard, like, a big old ‘pow,’ like vehicles colliding,” she said. “And then I look up and there’s a Lexus pulling into the parking lot with like the back of the vehicle hanging. And then a black Jeep pulls in behind them.”

Balkcom said at that point, a passenger from the Jeep jumped into the Lexus. She said when police arrived and tried to barricade the vehicles, the Jeep pulled onto Government Boulevard and the Lexus headed down McVay.

“It’s actually pretty scary, ’cause I was just like, ‘What was that?’ And I just, like, panicked,” she said. “I just, I don’t know. I’ve never been that close to gunfire ever.”

The chase continued down McVay, to Halls Mill Road and then onto Belvedere Circle. A neighbor who asked not to be identified told FOX10 News that the car passed her house once and then looped around the circle before turning just before making a second pass. She said her son found a gun in the yard.

The car then headed back in the other direction. Jennifer Eastep said she saw the end of the chase.

“I saw a gray car come through dragging its bumper,” she said. “And, you know, I immediately heard the sirens come in, and about six police officers or six patrol cars came straight down, and then they made the loop twice.”

Eastep said the passenger bailed at the stop sign and that police tracked him down quickly. The driver tried to get away, but Eastep officers had the road blocked by then.