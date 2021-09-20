MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers are on scene in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday morning investigating what neighbors say was a shooting.

We're told a victim has been transported to a local hospital. Witnesses say a resident of the neighborhood was shot after confronting a vehicle burglar.

There is a police presence in the area of Kentan Drive at Bristol Court, with officers responding just after 6 a.m. That's off Springhill Avenue in West Mobile.

Nearby St. Ignatius School was placed on lockdown and will remain in that state until school officials have more information about the shooting suspect, an official said.

FOX10 News has crews on the scene and will have more when information is available.