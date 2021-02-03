MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, January 31, 2021 at approximately 10:16 p.m., police responded to St. Stephens Road near Lexington Avenue in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The victim said that a known female suspect cut her off while driving and then fired multiple rounds at her striking her vehicle.
According to MPD, the suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Jessica Denise Russell was later arrested today ,February 3, 2021, and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.