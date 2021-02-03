MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, January 31, 2021 at approximately 10:16 p.m., police responded to St. Stephens Road near Lexington Avenue in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The victim said that a known female suspect cut her off while driving and then fired multiple rounds at her striking her vehicle.

According to MPD, the suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Jessica Denise Russell was later arrested today ,February 3, 2021, and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.