MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A road construction worker was injured early Monday morning on Airport Boulevard after being struck by a vehicle driven by an impaired driver, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say it was just before 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Airport Boulevard and McGregor Avenue after receiving a report of someone being struck. Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Airport Boulevard when she struck a paving machine with lights and the victim, police said.

The investigation revealed the victim was working with a construction crew on a closed section of the roadway when the vehicle veered into the area where he was working.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to not be life threatening.

The driver, 29-year-old Alyson Hillsman of Mobile, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Police said it was later determined Hillsman was driving while impaired, and she was transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Jail records show Hillsman is being held on charges of first-degree assault and driving under the influence.