MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was arrested and charged with arson after investigators said she set fires at two businesses in Mobile.
The first call came in around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday from the Winn Dixie on Grelot Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in the women's restroom.
Three hours later, a call came in from a Wendy's located next door to the Winn Dixie. Employees there said a disgruntled woman set a fire in the women's restroom before leaving the restaurant.
Both fires were quickly put out with no major damage reported.
After the second fire, Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators released surveillance images from Wendy's showing the suspect. She was later identified and detained by Mobile Police.
Investigators identified her as Chafarrah Clemmons, 34. She was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
