DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --According to the Dauphin Island Police Chief, around 5:30am today, a woman was going 120 mph south on 193 in a stolen car out of Mobile.
She went over the bridge, ran a stop sign, and almost hit a car according to Dauphin Island PD.
Police pursued her and she ended up crashing into a light pole on Bienville and Lemoyne and then tried to run on foot when police caught her.
They say she was under the influence of meth but hasn’t been charged with a narcotics crime yet.
No one has been injured.
28-year-old Arielle Ramskog was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
