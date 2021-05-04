MOBILE, Ala. --At approximately 6:48 a.m. on Monday Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the Linx Plaza Apartments at 6960 Airport Blvd.
Witnesses reported the presence of smoke in an apartment building. Upon arriving on scene, fire personnel confirmed a large quantity of thick, black smoke billowing from the door and windows of a first-floor apartment unit.
Firefighters evacuating residents from the involved structure as suppression teams were able to quickly locate the source of the fire and extinguish all signs of flames without incident, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.
The apartment unit suffered significant flame, smoke, and water damage. Flames extended to the apartment directly above, causing moderate damage. There were no occupants discovered within the apartment unit.
Cause of Origin Investigators have determined the fire to have been intentionally set.
Through the course of the investigation, Krista Andrea Gainey, 43 was arrested and charged with 1st degree arson.
