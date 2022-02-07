MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a woman accused of taking part in two robberies at drive-thru windows in Mobile.

According to investigators, Kimberly Anderson worked with a man to pull off the crimes at the Krystal on Dauphin Street and a Starbucks on Government Street. Police said Anderson and the man were wearing ski masks when they drove up to the windows, pulled a gun on the clerk, and told them to hand over money.

Police are still looking for the man. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPD.