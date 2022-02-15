MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a young boy in Mobile is out of jail on bond, according to court records.
Yolanda Coale, 53, of Mobile, was charged with aggravated child abuse after 4-year-old King Lyons was found dead at a home on Jacob Drive. Coale, who was the deceased child's caregiver, and the victim's 9-year-old sister have both been charged in connection to his death.
The sister is charged with assault. Court documents reveal she is alleged to have beaten her brother with a broomstick. Court documents also show the child had injuries consistent with long-term abuse.
Coale is scheduled to be back in court on March 14.
