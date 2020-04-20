MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at approximately 12 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to the report of a disorderly complaint.
The victim stated she went to the location to speak with her child’s father. The victim stated that a second female subject arrived at the location and she and the subject got into a verbal altercation.
The victim stated the subject then got in the victim’s vehicle and attempted to run her over but struck a fence. The subject then got into her own vehicle which was occupied with her own three children and attempted to run the victim over again driving recklessly.
Upon arrival, officers were able to detain the subject. 29-year-old Alexis Clemons was arrested. She was charged with 3 counts of endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. The children were released to their father unharmed.
