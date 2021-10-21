MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a woman accused of gunning down a 57-year-old man.

Jerjuanna Armstead, 23, is charged with killing Ronald Cummings on Union Avenue.

Cummings was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his Chrysler 300 on the night of August 12.

Detectives said Armstead turned herself in on October 21.