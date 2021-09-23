MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police charged a woman with reckless endangerment in the shooting that wounded a 5-year-old.

It happened Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Boulevard near Moffett Road.

Investigators said a relative of the child, Miracle Murray, had the gun in her hands when she was involved in a fight with two other women inside the store.

During the altercation, the gun accidentally went off, wounding the child in the foot and Murray in the hand, police said.

After reviewing the case, police decided to charge Murray with reckless endangerment. Investigators said it is up to Murray to press charges against the other two women in the fight.