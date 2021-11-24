Investigators arrested a woman accused of setting a house on fire Wednesday in Crichton.
Firefighters were called to Hemley Avenue around 1 p.m. after someone spotted a vacant house on fire. It took crews about 20 minutes to put the fire out.
Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators said they connected Safiya Starkey, 36, to the fire. She was arrested on a charge of second-degree arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.