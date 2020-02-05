MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Early Wednesday, at about 4:39 a.m., Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Persimmon Street after receiving reports of a home on fire in the area.
Upon arrival on scene, firefighters confirmed flames visible from the front porch of a single-story, wood-framed residence.
MFRD says the homeowner advised that she was awakened by the sounds of blaring smoke alarms. She immediately grabbed her children and safely exited the home, MFRD reports.
The fire was brought under control by 5 a.m.
MFRD says there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.