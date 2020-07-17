MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A 28-year-old woman is recovering Friday, just hours after being cut from her car after a cattle trailer crushed it on I-10 near Downtown Mobile, investigators say.
Mobile Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion westbound on I-10 when the crash happened just after the exit from the Wallace Tunnel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the 18-wheeler carrying cattle toppled over pinning the woman underneath for at least an hour.
The woman was pulled from the car after firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof and crushed metal pinning her inside.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said late Thursday night the woman was alert and talking when she was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
There were 104 cattle in the truck when the crash happened, about 25 did not survive, Mobile Police said. Seward Farms assisted in the recovery effort of the cattle.
According to the MFRD, the tractor-trailer was hauling cattle from Florida to Oklahoma.
More than two dozen firefighters and first responders were on scene at the height of the rescue.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.