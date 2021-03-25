SARALAND, Ala (WALA) -- Not a single a shot was fired inside the Saraland Walmart Thursday, but an incident caused a scare while people were shopping.

An image released by Saraland Police shows just how close shoppers got to danger at the Walmart on Highway 158.

Police say 40-year-old Cedrick Jones was locked and loaded standing just outside the store’s entrance with a handgun.

“Another customer told us it’s a man with a gun, several guns, saying the man was trying to get in Walmart, said Beatrice King.

King was inside the store when this went down around lunchtime. She says people panicked and started running.

“My first thought was it was one of those cases where a person with a gun was going to shoot up the place,” she said.

Saraland Police tell us the man was suffering from a mental health issue.

Officers are working on a motive. Apparently, Jones told investigators people were following him.

“I told one of the policemen that I saw the guy when I went in, but I didn’t see a gun,” King said. “He was talking to himself.”

Jones, who is from Prichard, is charged with disorderly conduct and was also booked on an open traffic warrant.

“He was taken into custody no problem and a firearm was located next to his person along with about 44 rounds of ammunition,” said Sgt. Andrew Sullivan with Saraland Police.

Police searched a hotel room Jones was believed to be staying at, but did not find any other guns or ammo.

After the deadly shooting inside a Boulder, Colorado grocery store on Monday and the arrest of an armed man inside an Atlanta Publix on Wednesday, those in the store are thankful this did not turn out differently.

“Just think if Saraland Police didn’t respond right away who know what would have happened,” King said.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives review surveillance video of the incident.