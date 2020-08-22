MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Schillinger Road near Bermuda Drive in Mobile County.
An unidentified female was struck in the roadway by a 2017 Hyundai Accent, driven by Madalyn G Schaffer, 20, of Eight Mile. The unidentified female was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact investigators at 251-660-2300.
No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.