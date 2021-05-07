MOBILE, Ala. --According to MPD, the woman involved in a serious accident on I-10 has died.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. last night on westbound I-10 between Michigan Ave. and Dauphin Island Parkway.

Mobile Police say Sharon Westerfield, 59 was trapped for a while after slamming into the back of a stalled truck.

She was then taken to University Hospital where she died.