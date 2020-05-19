MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were on the scene of an early morning residential fire on Congress Street.
The initial blaze was being fought beginning in the 3 a.m. hour and then spread to a second home. The first house was fully involved and a total loss.
This is between Lexington Avenue and Rylands Street.
We are told a woman was inside the fully involved house but managed to escape without injury. The second home was unoccupied and used for storage.
