MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a woman fired off shots after two other women started hitting her car with baseball bats.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the Alorica parking lot in Tillman's Corner.
Investigators said the victim was in front of the business when the two suspects pulled up in a car, got out with the bats, and started hitting her car.
That's when police said the victim pulled her gun in self-defense and started shooting.
No one was hit by the bullets. Police did not release any names.
