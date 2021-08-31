MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a woman fired off shots after two other women started hitting her car with baseball bats.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the Alorica parking lot in Tillman's Corner.

Investigators said the victim was in front of the business when the two suspects pulled up in a car, got out with the bats, and started hitting her car.

That's when police said the victim pulled her gun in self-defense and started shooting.

No one was hit by the bullets. Police did not release any names.