MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 74-year-old woman who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday morning has died, according to a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
The woman was found in her powered wheelchair at the bottom of the pool. Firefighters removed her from the pool, and she was rushed to a local hospital, MFRD says.
This happened around 9 a.m. in the 1600 block Abbeywood Drive, off Hillcrest Road.
A Mobile police spokesman told FOX10 News the MPD is investigating the incident as a possible suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.