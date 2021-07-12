MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 74-year-old woman who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday morning has died, according to a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

The woman was found in her powered wheelchair at the bottom of the pool. Firefighters removed her from the pool, and she was rushed to a local hospital, MFRD says.

This happened around 9 a.m. in the 1600 block Abbeywood Drive, off Hillcrest Road.

A Mobile police spokesman told FOX10 News the MPD is investigating the incident as a possible suicide.