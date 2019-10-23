PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman is dead after she was found shot in a vehicle on Interstate 165 in Prichard.
The victim has been identified as Shameka Stabler.
Stabler was the lone survivor of a murder/suicide earlier this month in Prichard that took the life of her friend Jasmine Fields. Tyvonte Johnson shot Fields and then turned the gun on himself.
Police said they are not sure when and where the Stabler was shot, but she was rushed to the hospital after she was found in a Toyota Camry that had stopped on I-165 northbound around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name has not been released.
Officials from the Prichard Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.