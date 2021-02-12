MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening on McVay Drive, police said.

The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 8:12 p.m. police responded to McVay Drive between Winwood Drive and Navco Road in reference to one struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the female victim deceased in the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on McVay Drive when he struck the victim. The vehicle was occupied by a male, and he was not injured during this accident, police said.

MPD says the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Jestina Lanae Campbell.