MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after she was hit by a car in West Mobile.
It happened at the corner of Grelot Road and Knollwood Drive.
Police said the woman was attempting to cross Knollwood when she was hit. Investigators said her injuries are serious.
The driver remained at the scene after the incident.
