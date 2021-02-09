MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximal 4:17 p.m., police responded to the Smith and Gayle Medical Center on Spring Hill Avenue, in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to MPD, the victim was sitting inside of the lobby when a bullet passed through the window and struck her.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A suspect is unknown at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
