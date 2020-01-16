MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says there is one fatality following an accident involving a private vehicle and a Mobile County Public Schools bus Thursday morning.
The driver of an SUV that struck the school bus was killed, according to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose. The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Rachel Martin.
Some children received minor injuries, DuBose said.
Tommy Ruffin was thankful his granddaughter on the bus was okay.
"I was coming towards them lights and I just started shaking. I seen the bus and I said lord have mercy. I hope my granddaughter ain't on there," Ruffin said.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse said there was one person transported to University Hospital by ambulance. One other person was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle, he said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Government Street and Michigan Avenue before 7 a.m. Twenty-eight 6th through 8th grade students headed to Calloway-Smith Middle School were onboard.
DuBose said the school bus was making a legal turn from Michigan Avenue onto eastbound Government Street when the driver of the SUV appeared to attempt to pass the bus and lost control.
Mobile Public School System spokesperson, Rena Philips says Calloway-Smith Middle School principal went to the scene of the crash and made contact with parents of all the children on the bus. She says most of the parents came to pick their child up.
The school system saying this "We are thankful all students and the bus driver are okay. Our thoughts are with the family of the driver of the car."
