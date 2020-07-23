MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman was killed by her son at Pinebrook Apartments on Azalea Road at Michael Boulevard.
Officers discovered the body of 55-year-old DeAnna Goddard in her unit around noon on Thursday after they were asked to check on her.
Investigators determined that Goddard was killed by her son, 27-year-old Kevin Michael Carter.
He was arrested Thursday and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.
