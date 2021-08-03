Woman killed in I-65 wreck during Monday afternoon thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman died in a crash while she was attempting to merge onto Interstate 65 on Monday.

According to investigators, Sarah Y. Cooper, 45, was trying to head north on I-65 from Government Boulevard around 6:50 p.m. when she lost control of her car and hit another vehicle. There was a thunderstorm with heavy rain in the area at the time of the wreck.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.