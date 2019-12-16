MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 over the weekend.
Mobile Police said Bailey Robinson was driving north on I-65 when she lost control of her car near the Highway 90 exit. It happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators said the car rolled over several times and Robinson was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.