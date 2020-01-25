MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- The woman killed in a shootout with a Mobile County deputy in Coden on Friday has been identified as 35-year-old Angel Alexander.
Sheriff Sam Cochran says deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance on the property right off of Bellingrath Road.
Neighbors say Alexander had already fired at another neighbor before the shootout.
Alexanders rap sheet goes back about 12 years.
The last time she was in jail was nearly two years ago, but Sheriff Sam Cochran says they’ve dealt with her numerous times in the last six months.
The sheriff says she suffered from mental health problems.
Her record shows charges for harassment and more.
In 2017 and 2018 she was charged with “obstructing governmental operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.