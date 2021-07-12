MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department on Monday morning responded to what was reported as a near drowning in a residential neighborhood.
This happened in the 1600 block Abbeywood Drive, where neighbors told FOX10 News a woman was pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital, and her condition is unclear.
It’s also unclear how she got into the pool and who pulled her out.
The Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
