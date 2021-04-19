MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman pulled from a burning car after a wreck on Moffett Road has died.
Investigators said it happened just before 7 a.m. when the woman's vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. A witness saw a fire under the car and rushed in with a fire extinguisher to put it out.
The woman was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Mobile Police have not released the woman's name.
