MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman pulled from a burning car after a wreck on Moffett Road has died.

Investigators said it happened just before 7 a.m. when the woman's vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. A witness saw a fire under the car and rushed in with a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Mobile Police have not released the woman's name.