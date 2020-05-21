MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in Oakleigh District Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, it happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Roper Street.
Mobile Police say an adult woman was attacked outside. Neighbors tell us she is a young woman and that witnesses went to her rescue.
The suspect ran off, but was arrested a short time later. Mobile Police have not identified him at this time -- only saying he was apprehended.
Residents who live in this area say it's very concerning.
"It's a heavily populated area -- people are out walking at all times. So it's very surprising. But the good thing -- the neighbors did respond as opposed to just staying in their houses and letting it happen like you would have in other major cities," said one couple.
Police also added they are releasing limited information at this time because these types of investigations are sensitive.
