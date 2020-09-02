MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say on Monday, August 31, 2020 at approximately 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station located at 1275 Springhill Avenue, in reference to one shot.
The victim told officers that the subject, later identified as 28-year-old Jessica Russell, was having a verbal dispute with her cousin and she exchanged words with the her.
It was later discovered that the argument was over a parking spot.
The victim said the subjects left the scene and then made a U-turn and came back to the parking lot brandishing a firearm.
According to police, the victim said that she was physically attacked and that she shoved the subject to defend herself. She said that’s when Russell shot her.
Police say Russell fled the scene prior to officers arriving in a vehicle being driven by a male subject. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
