PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a church in Prichard.

Police say they were called to Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Avenue near Telegraph Road just after 7 p.m. Tuesday about a female member of the congregation thought to be in cardiac arrest. First responders were not able to resuscitate her.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a bullet hole inside a door. And, once EMS checked the victim, 65-year-old Grace Carter, they realized she had a single gunshot wound to her chest area.

“This is such a senseless and reckless incident, and I pray that whoever was in this area and caused the death of this lady ... by their recklessness, be strongly convicted and do the right thing by turning themselves in and taking accountability for their actions," said T.J. Pettway, executive administrator for the City of Prichard mayor's office.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211