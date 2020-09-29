MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homicide on Roderick Road in Mobile may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened earlier in the day in Prichard.
Mobile Police were called around 2 p.m. after neighbors found 62-year-old Martha McGinsey dead in her home.
Family members of McGinsey told FOX10 News she was killed in retaliation for a deadly shooting that happened earlier in the day in Prichard.
In that case, 25-year-old Keontae Deshaun McCants was shot around 10 a.m. on Lyric Street.
Investigators have not confirmed the claims but Mobile Police said the homicide "was not random."
