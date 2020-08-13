MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m., police responded to the Palmier Apartments, 400 Westwood Street, in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim and she stated that she was standing behind the building when an unknown male subject approached her and shot her.
The subject then fled the scene before the police arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital and taken directly into surgery.
It is currently unknown if her injuries are life-threatening.
