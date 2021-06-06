Woman shot near Halls Mill Road at McVay Drive early Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman was shot several times in the area of Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive.
Officer said they found the victim on the ground suffering from her injuries just after midnight. She was taken to the hospital where she's listed in critical condition.
Her name has not been released. Investigators have not said if they have any suspects in the case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPD At 251-208-7211.
