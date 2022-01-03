MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Orange Street last night. One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera was home with his children when the shots were fired.

“The shots sounded so close to my house, I wanted my children to duck down and get away from the windows," he said. "It was actually pretty scary.”

Neighbors say the violence in the area is frustrating. Late last year, an eleven-year-old girl was shot on Lemon Street which is a block away from Orange Street.

“It’s frightening to be in a place where you could just be watching TV and you just hear gunshots,” added the neighbor.

Another home nearby also was hit by bullets, but no one else was hurt. The victim from last night’s shooting is expected to be ok. Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping things change soon.

“I’m tired of seeing it. You can’t even let your kids come outside sometimes especially to ride bikes and cars up the street," he said. "Just a lot has to be done.”