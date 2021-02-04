MOBILE, Ala. – On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 6:58 a.m., police responded to Briarwood Apartments, 151 South Sage Avenue, in reference to one shot.

Upon Arrival, officers discovered a female victim shot to death inside of an apartment.

The deceased victim has been identified as 31-year-old Raymona Morris.

This is an active homicide investigation.