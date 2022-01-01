MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend then fleeing after the couple got into an argument that turned physical, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday. The man’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the chest and vandalized his vehicle then fled before officers arrived, MPD reported.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MPD continues to investigate the incident.