MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman died when she was hit by a car on Interstate 10 late Saturday night.

Investigators said Kimberly Hatley, 45, ran into the eastbound lanes around 11:30 p.m. It happened on I-10 between Highway 90 and Rangeline Road.

Hatley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle and passenger were not injured.

Police said no charges will be filed.