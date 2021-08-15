MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman died when she was hit by a car on Interstate 10 late Saturday night.
Investigators said Kimberly Hatley, 45, ran into the eastbound lanes around 11:30 p.m. It happened on I-10 between Highway 90 and Rangeline Road.
Hatley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle and passenger were not injured.
Police said no charges will be filed.
