SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a woman was struck by a car and killed in Semmes on Sunday.
Investigators said the woman was walking in the middle of Nursery Road half a mile west of Wulff Road when she was hit by a vehicle heading east around 8:24 p.m.
Troopers said they are still working to identify the woman.
