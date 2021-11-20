MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police are looking for a suspect who opened fire on a car on Interstate 10 Friday night, shooting a woman inside but leaving her young son unhurt.

Police responded to the Ryder Truck Rental at 2033 Perimeter Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in reference to one shot.

According to police, the victim was traveling westbound on I-10 near Texas Street when an unknown subject fired multiple shots into the passenger side of her vehicle. A bullet entered the victim's vehicle, striking her in the right leg and then traveling through to her left leg, according to police.

The victim's young son was also in the vehicle but was not injured, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.