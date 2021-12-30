PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities in Prichard said Thursday that Kaillyn Christine Howard Harris is wanted as a potential suspect in the "reckless shooting death" this week of Grace Carter.

It was just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when Carter was shot and killed while worshipping in church. A stray bullet crashed through the front door of Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Street, striking the 65-year-old woman.

First responders initially though Carter was experiencing a heart attack but soon determined that she in fact had suffered a gunshot wound.