MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A scary situation for a mother Friday afternoon. Her little boy was choking in the back seat and she couldn't help him. But she was able to pull over -- that's when she met a very helpful stranger, who stepped in and saved the day.
Nichole Deakle gives 4-year-old son Colton a high-five as he says, "I'm okay now!"
That wasn't the case earlier Friday afternoon -- as the drive home from school took a terrifying turn.
"He got a little dum dum lolly-pop as a treat. Coming down the road and I think we were down at the intersection down there and all of a sudden I hear him choking and gagging," recalled Nichole.
Not able to help, Nichole pulled over at a small car wash on Dawes Road near Cottage Hill. The candy had come off the stick and was lodged down his throat.
"My instinct was to turn him over and pat him on the back and couldn't get it out. And there was a man who was washing his truck -- I don't know if I screamed or what, but he came over here and I remember saying I can't get it out," explained Nichole.
The stranger took over and like Nichole tried pull the candy out of Colton's mouth. When that failed -- he started performing the Heimlich maneuver.
"I was getting ready to call 911 and he said -- he was able to get it out," said Nichole. "It feels like it was in slow motion but it was all happening really quickly. I remember seeing the lolly-pop in his hand and after he got it out and I felt like I was looking at it forever. And I just hugged the baby and I was hugging him and I just got in the car and I sat there and I held him for probably 4 or 5 minutes and we live right around the corner so we went home and just laid on the couch until he fell asleep... Bc I didn't want to let him go."
Little Colton just remembers the man got the sucker out.
"The sucker got stuck and he was taking the thing out of my throat," said Colton.
Nichole doesn't even know his name. She took a picture of his truck and is hoping someone can help her find their hero.
"I just feel like I want to let him know how much I appreciate what he did because I really don't know where we would be -- if it wasn't for him because I was panicking," said Nichole. "Whether he was trained to do that or not he took over. He didn't seem panicked and seemed like he knew what he was doing."
Surely the man told someone out there the story. If you know who he is -- reach out to us and we'll put him in touch with the family.
